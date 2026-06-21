Massive landslide in Assam's Dima Hasao disrupts traffic on Jatinga–Silchar National Highway

Vehicular movement along the Jatinga–Harangajao stretch of National Highway 27 (NH-27) in Assam's Dima Hasao district was completely disrupted on Sunday following a major landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall in the Jatinga area.

The landslide caused a large section of the hillside to collapse onto the highway, covering a significant portion of the road with mud and debris. As a result, traffic movement came to a complete halt, leaving hundreds of passenger vehicles, buses, and goods-laden trucks stranded on both sides of the affected stretch.

The blockage led to a massive traffic jam, forcing many commuters and travellers to wait for several hours amid difficult weather conditions.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the concerned departments and the district administration launched an operation to clear the accumulated debris and restore connectivity. However, continuous rainfall and unstable hill conditions have posed major challenges to rescue and road restoration efforts.

The district administration has urged the public to avoid non-essential travel on the Jatinga–Harangajao route until normal traffic movement is restored.

Road-clearing operations are currently underway, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the earliest possible reopening of the highway.