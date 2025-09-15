“Massive turnout reflects faith in BJP’s vision”: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika in BTR campaign

Assam Minister and Guardian Minister of Udalguri district, Pijush Hazarika, expressed strong confidence on September 15 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gaining significant support in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The minister was campaigning for BJP candidate Jousrang Bodo Dangoriya in the Bhergaon constituency ahead of the upcoming BTC elections.

Hazarika addressed a large gathering at No. 2 Dimakuchi, Bogoritol, where supporters turned out despite heavy rains. He described the meeting as vibrant and energetic, saying it reflected the “immense faith of the people in BJP’s vision for the region.” He added that the crowd’s presence in challenging weather underscored their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The massive and spontaneous turnout of people reflects their faith in BJP’s vision. Together, let us ensure a resounding victory for our candidate to build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous BTR,” Hazarika said, drawing applause from the audience. He also thanked the public for their ongoing support. “Your affection will always remain etched in my heart,” he added.

Later, Hazarika visited Burha Puja Sali Durga Mandir in Totlapara for another campaign meeting. Locals attended in large numbers despite the downpour, coming to hear the minister and show support for Dangoriya. Hazarika described the enthusiasm as a clear indicator of BJP’s prospects in the elections.

“Braving the downpour, people came in large numbers to bless and support our candidate. Their overwhelming enthusiasm proves that BJP’s victory in BTR is certain,” he said.