Massive women-led protest erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong against MP Gaurav Gogoi’s remarks

Over 10,000 women from diverse communities across Karbi Anglong district took to the streets in a large-scale protest rally organized by the United Women Forum of Karbi Anglong (UWFKA) to denounce the alleged anti-tribal and anti-development remarks made by Gaurav Gogoi, MP and President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

The rally, titled "Protest Rally Against Anti-Tribal Gaurav Gogoi," was a direct response to Gogoi’s unannounced visit on July 5 to the under-construction private residence of Singdon Ronghang, son of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang. Gogoi had described the structure as the "Sheesh Mahal of Diphu," drawing comparisons to the controversial bungalow of a former Delhi Chief Minister, and further filmed videos at a nearby solar plant site. His remarks were widely perceived by the local population as politically charged and disrespectful towards the Karbi community and ongoing development projects.

The demonstration began at the Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School field in Diphu, with thousands marching past the Diphu Town Committee office and KAAC Council gate before returning to the rally point. Protesters carried bold placards with slogans like "Gaurav Gogoi Murdabad," "Gaurav Gogoi Anti-Development," "Gaurav Gogoi ISI Agent," and "Gaurav Gogoi Anti-6th Schedule," voicing strong disapproval of his comments.

In a powerful symbolic gesture, an effigy of Gaurav Gogoi was burnt by the demonstrators, reaffirming their collective stand for peace, unity, and progress in Karbi Anglong.

Addressing the rally, UWFKA leaders issued sharp rebukes. One office bearer asked, “Who is Gaurav Gogoi to judge the size of a house in our community?” Former Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Seema Ronghangpi added, “During the tenure of Gaurav Gogoi’s father, former CM Tarun Gogoi, extremism was rampant in Assam. But under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and CEM Tuliram Ronghang, we have brought insurgency down to zero.”

The protest highlighted the growing friction between Gogoi and the Karbi community, particularly over his perceived attempts to undermine the BJP-led government's development efforts and discredit KAAC leadership.

The UWFKA reaffirmed its unwavering support for CEM Tuliram Ronghang, crediting him for steering Karbi Anglong towards stability, peace, and sustained development.