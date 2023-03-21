A talented artist from Assam has created a stunning masterpiece that is now making rounds on social media. The artist has created ten deities of Lord Vishnu in Gamosa, a traditional Assamese cloth, at Negheriting, Dergaon.

The intricate designs and vibrant colors of the Gamosa have brought the deities to life. The ten deities depicted are Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashurama, Rama, Krishna, Buddha, and Kalki.

The artist behind this masterpiece has been identified as Kajal Das from Dergaon.

"I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. By the divine blessings of Lord Krishna, I have been creating paintings, despite having no formal training in this art form. As a devotee of Lord Krishna, I painted the ten deities in the Gamosa, and one of my sisters uploaded a picture of my painting on Facebook. Since then, I have been receiving orders for painting the ten deities on Gamosas.I believe that all of this has happened by the grace of God.", Kajal said.

Kajal's talent and dedication to her craft is evident in the intricate details of the ten deities depicted on the Gamosa. The Gamosa is a traditional handwoven cotton cloth that holds great significance in Assamese culture.

The deities are beautifully woven into the fabric, with each detail carefully crafted to reflect the unique characteristics of each one. The use of vibrant colors and intricate designs makes this work of art truly breathtaking.

As the image of the Gamosa with the ten deities went viral on social media, people from all over the place began to appreciate the rich cultural heritage of Assam.

This work of art is a reminder of the importance of preserving traditional weaving techniques and the need to promote and support the handloom industry in Assam. It is heartening to see such beautiful creations that highlight the richness of our cultural heritage.

The popularity of this image on social media has brought attention to the beauty and intricacy of traditional Assamese handloom textiles. It is a proud moment for the people of Assam and a wonderful opportunity to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage to the world.

The exquisite work of art depicting ten deities of Lord Vishnu in Gamosa has become a social media sensation, bringing attention to the beauty of traditional handloom textiles and the importance of preserving the rich cultural heritage of Assam.