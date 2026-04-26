Mathgharia accident in Guwahati leaves three dead; third victim identified

The third victim in the fatal road accident in the Mathgharia area of Guwahati has been identified as Armina Ahmed, police said.

Armina Ahmed was the daughter of Aminul Islam, a CRPF personnel posted at Noapara in Bongaigaon. She was pursuing a B.Tech in Civil Engineering at Assam down town University.

The accident occurred when a vehicle, bearing registration number AS01GP0562 and travelling from the Geetanagar side, crashed into a parked truck with considerable force. The impact left the car completely mangled, suggesting it was being driven at high speed.

According to the police, the driver fled the scene immediately after the collision and remains absconding. Noonmati Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the driver.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) morgue. Two of the deceased have been identified as Puja Saha from Goalpara and Akanksha Saikia from Sivasagar.

Preliminary findings indicate that the driver may have survived the crash as the vehicle’s airbag deployed in time.