Mathgharia crash: Guwahati rooftop pub Exoro loses licence for operating beyond permissible hours

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration on Wednesday, April 29 cancelled the licence of Exoro, a popular rooftop pub located in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area, for allegedly operating far beyond the permissible time limit prescribed under excise regulations.

The action follows the emergence of video footage reportedly showing victims of the recent Mathgharia road accident leaving the establishment late at night shortly before the fatal crash.

Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Swapneel Paul issued the cancellation order after observing that the pub had remained operational till at least 3 am, in violation of the permitted operating limit of 12:30 am under its IMFL ON licence conditions.

In the order, the district commissioner also directed the Excise Department to conduct a detailed investigation into the functioning of the establishment and submit a report within 15 days.

Earlier in the day, Gauhati High Court advocate Geetima Borah lodged an FIR at Noonmati Police Station against the bar-cum-restaurant over allegations that it continued operations and served customers beyond legally permitted hours.

The FIR stated that the establishment allegedly continued to serve patrons in clear violation of Excise Department regulations, raising concerns that the violation may have contributed to the circumstances preceding the Mathgharia accident.

The complaint also named officials of the Excise Department, questioning how the alleged violations continued without enforcement action despite prescribed operational restrictions.

The incident has triggered wider scrutiny over enforcement of excise norms and late-night operations of bars and pubs in Guwahati.