May the new BTC government work with commitment for BTC’s development: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika

Hagrama Mohilary was sworn in on Sunday, October 5 as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for the fourth consecutive term. The oath-taking ceremony, held at Bodofa Nagar playground in Kokrajhar, drew an impressive gathering of dignitaries and well-wishers.



The event was graced by Assam Governor Jagdish Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, along with cabinet ministers, MLAs, and senior political leaders from across the state.



Alongside Mohilary, Rihan Daimari Dangoriya took oath as the Deputy Chief Executive Member, while ten other council members were also administered their oaths as part of the newly formed BTC administration.



The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), under Mohilary’s leadership, secured a resounding victory in the 2025 BTC elections, clinching 28 out of 40 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five seats, while the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) secured seven.



Extending his best wishes, Assam Minister and Guardian Minister of Udalguri district, Pijush Hazarika, congratulated the newly formed council and called for a renewed commitment towards inclusive growth in Bodoland.



“May the new BTC Government work with commitment and collective spirit towards the all-round development of Bodoland. Heartfelt congratulations to Hagrama Mohilary on taking oath as Chief Executive Member and Rihan Daimari Dangoriya as Deputy Chief Executive Member,” Hazarika said after attending the ceremony.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lauded the new leadership and expressed confidence in their ability to carry forward the vision of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma.



“I am confident that they will serve the people with zeal and fulfill Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s dream of a Shining Bodoland. The Government of Assam will extend full support to the new BTC Government to fulfill the aspirations of the people,” he stated.



With Mohilary once again at the helm, expectations are high that the BTC will continue to advance the region’s socio-economic progress, cultural harmony, and infrastructural development under a renewed spirit of cooperation between Dispur and Kokrajhar.