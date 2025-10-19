'Maya' lives on: The loyal dog at Zubeen’s memorial site is safe and looked after by locals

As the calendar marks one month since Assam’s voice of love and rebellion, Zubeen Garg, departed, an unsettling piece of news briefly rippled through social media, claims that ‘Maya’, the faithful dog known for keeping vigil at Zubeen Kshetra, had passed away. Fortunately, the reports were false.

Maya, lovingly named by Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, remains very much alive and continues to be cared for by a devoted local resident. For those who have visited Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur over the past month, Maya has become more than just a pet, she is a living symbol of loyalty, grief, and remembrance, quietly embodying the spirit of those who loved the late singer.

Videos recently shared by Maya’s caretakers confirm that she is safe, healthy, and well looked after, providing relief to countless fans who feared the loss of the dog who had silently stood guard over Zubeen’s resting place.

Throughout the month-long memorial period, Maya’s presence has comforted visitors, her calm demeanor a quiet companion to their grief. Garima Saikia Garg herself has often spoken fondly of Maya, reflecting the deep bond between the singer’s family, his admirers, and this devoted animal.

Local authorities and residents have appealed to the media and the public to verify facts before reporting on sensitive matters like this, underscoring the need for care and responsibility when news has the potential to stir emotions or distress among fans.

In an age of instant updates and viral posts, Maya’s story is a gentle reminder that some bonds, between humans and their loyal companions, endure, offering solace even in moments of sorrow.

Meanwhile, around Zubeen Kshetra, emotions continue to blend with unrest. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued notices to nearby shop owners for road expansion work. Locals, still grappling with the collective grief, called the move “untimely and insensitive” when thousands still throng daily to pay homage.

Meanwhile, political winds are gathering strength in Guwahati, where a united opposition is preparing for a ‘Nyay Samavesh’ (Justice Rally), demanding a fair and transparent probe into the singer’s death.

But beyond the politics and petitions, Assam’s collective heart continues to ache. Zubeen’s songs echo from radios and roadside speakers, his words float through prayers and protests alike. And now, beside his samadhi, lies Maya, the little soul who refused to leave him even after death, embodying what millions feel: that love, once born, never truly dies.