In the last 2 years, the state government of Assam have made significant strides in expanding health infrastructure.

Further, in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam, the government has provided Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage to 56 lakh families.

Along with this 7 cancer hospitals and available MBBS seats increased by 60 per cent to 1,500 as 12 out of 24 planned medical colleges become functional.

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Earlier many students who pursued the medical profession had to go to other states or abroad, however, during the tenure of this government, a good number of medical colleges have been established as a result the students of Assam are benefitted.

Meanwhile, nine medical colleges are in various stages of completion along with the first AIIMS in the Northeast.

Recently the Assam cabinet also approved a fund of Rs 614.93 crores for the Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital to expedite its construction. The move is expected to bring better healthcare facilities to the people of Tinsukia and surrounding areas.