Me Too Case: Rosy Borah files complaint in Assam State Commission for Women against Utpal Datta

Filmmaker Rosy Borah has confirmed that a complaint has been officially registered with the Assam State Commission for Women against National Award-winning film critic Utpal Datta.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Borah said the case has now been formally registered with the Commission following the allegations of sexual misconduct she had raised earlier in a public video.

However, she added that the details of the complaint and FIR have not yet been made public due to certain confidential aspects of the case.

The Assam State Commission for Women is expected to examine the complaint and take necessary action in accordance with due process.

The controversy surfaced after Borah alleged that Datta behaved inappropriately towards her during a private gathering earlier this year.

Following her statement, a few other women also came forward publicly with similar claims of alleged misconduct against Datta.

Meanwhile, several women have also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of action from Assam down town University, where Datta currently serves as an honorary faculty member. Concerns have been raised regarding the safety of female students on campus in light of the allegations, with calls for the university administration to clarify its position and take appropriate steps.