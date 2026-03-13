Me too in Assam: National Award-winning film critic faces sexual harassment charges

National Award-winning film critic Utpal Datta is facing allegations of sexual misconduct after Assamese filmmaker Rosy Borah publicly accused him of making her uncomfortable at a private gathering earlier this year, an account that has since prompted other women to share similar experiences.



Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Borah alleged that the incident took place during a wedding anniversary celebration hosted by Datta and his wife Namrata in January. Borah said she arrived after 10 PM with her daughter at the home of the couple, whom she described as a reputed family she had known for years.



According to Borah, moments before the alleged incident, an unsettling exchange unfolded at the gathering. A man approached Namrata Datta and urged her to ask her husband to stop calling his wife, saying the calls had caused problems in his family. Borah alleged that Namrata dismissed the complaint, saying her husband held a good position in society, that many women wanted to connect with him, and that he had many female friends.



Borah said that shortly after this conversation, an incident occurred that left her shocked. She alleged that while she was standing near Utpal Datta, he placed his hand on her back in a way that made her uncomfortable. She said she immediately pushed his hand away and moved aside.

According to Borah, the moment left her disturbed and set off many thoughts in her mind, especially because she had earlier heard Namrata Datta speak with confidence about her husband’s reputation and character.



Initially, Borah chose to remain silent about the incident, saying she was shocked and unsure how to respond at the moment. She said she carried the emotional weight of the experience in silence for nearly two months before deciding to go public through a video on social media.

“I kept quiet for some time because I was shocked and didn’t know how to react,” Borah told India Today NE. “But later I realised that many people stay silent because of the social standing of those involved. I spoke up so that the next generation, including my daughter, does not face the same situation.”

After Borah shared her experience through the video on social media, it quickly gained traction online and opened the floodgates. Several women commented on the post alleging that they too had received inappropriate remarks or messages from Datta in the past.



Separately, a costume designer told India Today NE that she had faced a similar experience roughly seven years ago. She alleged that Datta contacted her on the pretext of an interview and proceeded to request photographs of her in revealing attire. The designer shared screenshots of the alleged conversation exclusively with India Today NE. The messages, which were reviewed by India Today NE, purportedly show Datta making such requests. Their authenticity, however, has not been forensically verified.

Rather than addressing the allegations, Borah said Namrata Datta blocked both her and her daughter on social media after the video went viral. Borah’s daughter had reposted the video and named the couple while sharing the account online.



Datta is a prominent figure in Indian cinema criticism. He received the Best Film Critic award at the 71st National Film Awards and has also won the Best Critic honour at Assam’s state film awards. An author of several books on cinema and a regular contributor to newspapers and publications, he was formerly the director of Guwahati’s Chalachitram Film Festival, organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, a nationwide media centre and network associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He later stepped down from that role. He is also a Professor of Practice at Downtown University



India Today NE contacted Utpal Datta for his response. He declined to comment.