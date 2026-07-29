Mechanised paddy transplantation demonstration promotes modern farming in Assam’s Margherita

A demonstration of mechanised paddy transplantation was organised at the paddy fields of farmer Jepeng Chakhap in Ningam village under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency in Assam’s Tinsukia district, highlighting the growing role of farm mechanisation in improving productivity and addressing labour shortages.

The programme was organised by the Patkai Green Farmers Producer Company in collaboration with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tinsukia. Local farmers attended the event to observe the practical application and benefits of modern agricultural technology.

A paddy transplanter procured under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Coal India Limited was used to transplant paddy across nearly 15 bighas of farmland.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Hemchandra Saikia, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK, Tinsukia, said agricultural mechanisation had become increasingly important due to the growing shortage of farm labour.

He said mechanised paddy transplantation could help reduce cultivation costs, ensure timely planting, improve operational efficiency and encourage farmers to adopt scientific farming practices.

The demonstration received an enthusiastic response from local cultivators, with several farmers expressing interest in adopting mechanised methods to improve the efficiency of their farming operations.

Bishnu Sharma, agricultural representative of Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma; Jagat Tamang and Chabi Chetia, members of the Board of Directors of Patkai Green Farmers Producer Company; Priyanka Amonge, Subject Matter Specialist (Agronomy), KVK Tinsukia; Dr Sharadi Baruah, Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Protection), KVK Tinsukia; and several farmers from Ningam village were present at the programme.