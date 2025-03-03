The "Piramal Foundation" on Monday held a workshop titled "Media Matters - A Dialogue on Impact" to promote media literacy in the Barpeta district of Assam. The program was assisted by the office of the District Information and Public Relations and Barpeta Road Press Club, which also served as the venue.

Sanjay Singh, Senior Program Director, Communications, Piramal Foundation, Raja Sarkar, Chairman of the Barpeta Road Municipal Corporation, and Rana Pratap Saikia, DIPRO, Barpeta,conducted sessions at the meet. Other attendees included Piramal Foundation fellows, several notable journalists from the district, and students from the BH College in Howly, Barpeta.

Sanjay Singh stressed the need for "solution journalism" which can create a lasting impact and legacy through compelling stories. He also encouraged the journalists to work on positive stories.

DIPRO Rana Pratap Saikia spoke on the changing face of media and asserted that collaboration between old and new media platforms can ensure accuracy while maintaining immediacy. He also urged journalists to be wary of fake news. The Chairman of the Municipal Board, in his address, spoke on the myriad challenges faced by journalists while carrying out their duty for just and fair coverage.

Attendees at the workshop received certificates and vowed to work diligently to uphold truth through their work. The Piramal Foundation, at the same time, vowed to work closely with the journalists in the district through its fellowship programs.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by, Dhruba Jyoti Nath, the Secretary of the Barpeta Road Press Club.