Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has questioned sections of the media over their coverage of the Zubeen Garg death case, particularly reports surrounding the possibility of bail for the accused and the differences between statements made by witnesses in television interviews and their testimonies before the court.

Raising concerns over the media narrative, Sarma questioned why reports were suggesting that the accused would secure bail even before the Supreme Court had taken a decision on their pleas.

The Chief Minister also referred to the bail granted to Amritprabha Mahanta by the Gauhati High Court, whose order was passed by Justice Pranjal Das. He questioned the interpretation of witness statements and pointed to the need for a closer examination of the evidence presented during the judicial proceedings.

Sarma further highlighted the apparent differences between what some witnesses reportedly said in media interviews and what they stated during court proceedings. He emphasised that the statements made publicly and the testimonies recorded in court must be examined separately.

Referring to the large number of witnesses in the case, the Chief Minister said that many witnesses were yet to depose before the court and stressed that they should be allowed to testify without any pressure. He maintained that the state cannot pressurise witnesses and underlined the importance of understanding the sentiments and values of Assam while reporting on the case.

He also referred to a witness whose statement about Zubeen Garg's role in a protest had received considerable media attention, questioning how such accounts were being presented and interpreted.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has postponed the bail-related proceedings in the case to November 30. The matters concern the bail pleas of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma, along with the Assam government's challenges to the bail granted to Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg by the Gauhati High Court.

The trial is continuing before a fast-track court, with the examination of witnesses remaining a crucial part of the proceedings.