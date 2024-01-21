Speaking at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaon on january 21, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated the importance of addressing the people's issues and criticized the media for its focus on celebrities rather than critical public concerns.

Gandhi criticized the media for prioritizing Bollywood and cricket over crucial issues like unemployment, rising prices, and farmers' concerns. "Media in Assam is being controlled by the BJP. They will tell you about Aishwarya Rai but won't shed light on your issues. That's why we've embarked on a 4000 km journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to hear directly from the people," he declared.

Despite facing threats and assaults, Gandhi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the people of Assam during the yatra. "People's energy is with us and I want to thank the people of Assam. We are here to listen to your issues – farmers' problems, youths' struggles and unemployment," he said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi criticized the government for neglecting the farmers and alleged undue influence from certain industrialists. "PM Modi did not even call his cabinet in a meeting yesterday, did not even call the president. He has two or three rich friends such as Adani," he claimed.

Gandhi drew attention to the ongoing violence in Manipur, blaming the BJP for fueling conflicts between Assam and Manipur. "It's been six months of violence and the country's Prime Minister has not visited Manipur. If Congress were in power, we would have acted within three days to stop the violence," he asserted.

Asserting the government's capability to curb violence, Gandhi pledged to fight for the people's issues across the country. "We went to Manipur and talked about brotherhood and love. We will do the same in Assam, Arunachal, Bengal, Maharashtra and beyond. We are here for you; we will fight for your issues," he said.

Gandhi expressed gratitude for the warmth and support from the people of Assam, promising to represent their concerns in Delhi and advocate for them in Parliament.