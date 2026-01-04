Sarbananda Sonowal underscores press freedom, people-centric governance at media conference in Assam

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on January 3, emphasised the crucial role of the media as the fourth pillar of democracy, urging journalists to uphold press freedom, ethical reporting and public accountability in an increasingly complex information environment.

Addressing the 17th Central Mid-Term Conference of the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU), Sonowal described journalists as vigilant sentinels of society and the true voice of the people. He said the press carries a vital responsibility in safeguarding freedom of expression and strengthening democratic values.

“The role of the media as society’s conscious watchdog is immeasurable. As the voice of the people, journalists have consistently worked to protect freedom of speech and ensure accountability,” Sonowal said.

Highlighting the need for responsible journalism, the Union minister urged media professionals to prioritise truth, credibility and ethical standards, while resisting misinformation and sensationalism. He said journalism should act as a bridge between the government and citizens by amplifying public concerns and promoting social harmony.

Sonowal also stressed the importance of dialogue, coordination and consensus-building, noting that constructive engagement by the media can help strengthen society. He added that journalists must continuously adapt to emerging challenges by upgrading skills, embracing new technologies and maintaining professional integrity rooted in public interest.

MLAs Sanjay Kishan and Bolin Chetia, senior journalists and other dignitaries were present at the conference.

Later in the day, Sonowal attended programmes at the Makum Legislative Assembly Constituency, where he laid foundation stones, inaugurated welfare projects and interacted with beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s flagship schemes. He also met local entrepreneurs, acknowledging their role in strengthening the region’s economy.

“Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development has reached the last mile. Welfare schemes are directly empowering beneficiaries and strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship, transforming governance into a people-centric model,” Sonowal said.

At Panitola, the Union minister inaugurated a newly constructed Senior Citizens’ Office Bhawan built under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). The facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh during the 2024–25 financial year, aims to enhance institutional support and community engagement for senior citizens.

Sonowal said such infrastructure reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development, ensuring dignity, accessibility and support for the elderly at the grassroots level.

Several public representatives and officials, including Makum Municipal Board chairperson Archana Saikia, Vice Principal of Makum College Papori Baruah, Dibrugarh Development Authority chairman Pulak Gohain, Assam State Housing Board chairman Kushakanta Bora, BJP Tinsukia district president Ashim Hazarika and other local leaders, were among those present.