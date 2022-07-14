Arif Ali, a common man from Jorhat district, has been working 4-5 hours a day to restore the Titabor area's dilapidated paved roads. The 72-year-old man has already repaired about four paved roads in the area.

Ali has been doing road repairs for the past two decades.

He is currently fixing the damaged Na-Ali route under the Public Works Department, which connects Barhola to Titabor. Ali scheduled this repair job into his daily routine.

Arif Ali's spirit of service and enthusiasm has now become an example for many people. He owns a little store in the Tipomia area and lives with his daughter in a small hut.

Arif Ali, who is constantly concerned about the safety of women and students, leaves his house in the morning with a chiprang, a trigger, and a shovel in his hand and returns home after digging and patching potholes in the dilapidated road for the convenience of pedestrians.

Arif Ali is continuing this great initiative with the aim of ensuring that students, women, and any pedestrians are not involved in accidents due to poor road conditions.

The 72-year-old man's actions have now attracted attention and inspired many.

Locals have requested the Chief Minister and the government of Assam to include this humanitarian and social worker Arif Ali and his family in a special scheme.