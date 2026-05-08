Meeting held on post-closure repurposing of Ledo OCP mine in Assam’s Margherita

A meeting on the proposed repurposing and post-closure utilisation of the Ledo Open Cast Project (Ledo OCP) under Coal India Limited’s North Eastern Coalfields was held in Margherita on Friday, May 8, with officials discussing sustainable and community-oriented plans for the future use of the mine area.

The meeting was held at the office of the Co-District Commissioner and chaired by Rahul Doley.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Birendra Kumar Thakur, K Mere, and MP Dutta, along with representatives from Coal India, the Forest Department, and other stakeholders.

According to officials, the discussions focused on environmentally sustainable and community-driven alternatives for the post-mining use of the Ledo OCP site.

Key proposals included setting up a solar park on reclaimed mining land, plantation of fruit-bearing trees, promotion of local economic initiatives, and conservation of existing water bodies with treatment facilities for community use.

Officials also discussed repurposing abandoned mine infrastructure such as office buildings and workshops into community facilities, including self-help group centres, training institutes, and public utility spaces.

Another proposal involved converting the mine’s existing chimney into a clock tower and heritage landmark to promote tourism in the area.

The meeting also explored the use of District Mineral Foundation funds and Final Mine Closure Plan funds for implementing the repurposing initiatives through inter-departmental coordination.

Officials said the discussions ended with a collective commitment to transform the post-mining landscape of Ledo OCP into a sustainable model focused on ecological restoration, livelihood generation, and community welfare.