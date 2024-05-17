Residents of Maikhuli village which falls on the Assam-Meghalaya border got involved in a heated argument with villagers from Assam, on May 16. The villagers had gathered in large numbers to demand urgent repairs and installation of culverts amidst persistent waterlogging and drainage issues in the area.

The village falls under Pillangkata Police Outpost which lies ahead of the Assam Border Outpost in Ri Bhoi district.

According to sources, the incident took place when villagers from Assam constructed some barricades made of bamboo. They intended to block the passage of dumpers carrying boulders from a stone quarry in Meghalaya which leads to damage to roads.

Frustrated with the prevailing situation, the villagers from Assam demanded that the roads be repaired and vehicles stop plying.

Meanwhile, the situation took a wrong turn when Maikhuli villagers engaged in a conversation with the Assam villagers following which there was a heated clash.

The situation was brought under control with the intervention of Meghalaya police, police personnel from Pilangkata Outpost, Basistha and Jorabat Police Stations, as well as magistrates from both states who instructed that no construction be done on the road.

Meanwhile, the issue is likely to be resolved through the the district administration level of Assam and Meghalaya.