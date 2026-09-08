Meghalaya-Assam tourist taxi standoff ends; both states agree to ensure hassle-free movement

The standoff between tourist taxi associations of Meghalaya and Assam, which followed the August 19 violence, was resolved on September 8 after both states agreed to facilitate the hassle-free movement of tourist vehicles and address concerns related to parking, toilet facilities and police checking.

The agreement was reached at a joint meeting in Shillong attended by seven tourist taxi associations from Assam and five from Meghalaya, officials said. The meeting was jointly chaired by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and Assam Minister Atul Bora.

Dhar said the meeting, which was initially chaired by the transport commissioners of the two states, was positive and that the genuine concerns raised by the associations had been accepted.

According to Dhar, Meghalaya-based associations raised the need for parking space for tourist vehicles at the airport and toilet facilities. He said the Assam government had accepted the demands and would take the necessary steps.

The two governments have also directed their respective police forces to coordinate during vehicle checking to prevent unnecessary harassment of tourist taxi operators and ensure smoother movement between the two states.

“Both associations have committed to work together from now onwards. If any minor lapses remain, they will be resolved within a few days,” Dhar said.

A sub-committee headed by the Transport Commissioners of Assam and Meghalaya will also meet as and when required to address any future issues between the associations and prevent similar disruptions.

Assam Minister Atul Bora recalled that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed him to immediately engage with Meghalaya following the August 19 violence. Bora said a meeting was subsequently held in Guwahati on August 22, following which resolutions were adopted.

He said he also met the protesters and that they subsequently withdrew their protest.

Bora said Tuesday’s follow-up meeting was held at the request of the Meghalaya associations and that the situation had now returned to normal. He added that the governments were working on the resolutions adopted on August 23.

“The associations are more or less happy. We are working on the resolutions adopted on August 23. Now the situation is normal,” Bora said.

The latest agreement is expected to restore smoother tourist taxi movement between Assam and Meghalaya, while providing a mechanism for both states to address operational concerns that may arise in the future.