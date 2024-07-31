A Class 12 student was found dead on July 31 at University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) located in Ri-Bhoi district.

The victim, identified as Hafizul Islam, was enrolled at Vision 50 Academy, a coaching institute within the premises of USTM.

As per reports, Islam's body was found hanging inside his hostel room on the USTM campus. While preliminary information suggests that Islam may have taken his own life, authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

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