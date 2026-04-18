Meghalaya CM felicitates SSLC toppers, distributes cash awards in Tura

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma felicitated SSLC toppers from the Garo Hills along with meritorious students from Child Care Centers under the Social Welfare Department at his residence in Tura.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister congratulated the students for their achievements and handed over cash awards to recognise their hard work and dedication. He also engaged with the students, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in their academic journey.

Sangma extended his best wishes and blessings, expressing hope that the young achievers will continue to make a mark in the future. The initiative aimed to motivate students and acknowledge their accomplishments while promoting educational excellence across the region.