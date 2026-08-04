Meghalaya donates Rs 1 crore to Assam CM Relief Fund for flood relief

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 4 announced that the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has received a contribution of Rs 1 crore from the Meghalaya Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected state.

Sharing the development on X, Sarma expressed gratitude to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and the people of Meghalaya for extending support during Assam's ongoing flood crisis.

"Today, the Chief Minister's Relief Fund received a contribution of Rs 1 crore from the Meghalaya Chief Minister's Relief Fund. On behalf of the people of Assam, I convey my sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad K. Sangma Ji and the people of Meghalaya for standing with us in this challenging time," the Chief Minister wrote.

Sarma said the contribution reflected the enduring bond among the Northeastern states and highlighted the region's spirit of unity during times of crisis.

"This gesture reflects the enduring spirit of solidarity that binds our North Eastern sister states together, always by each other's side," he added.

The contribution comes as Assam continues relief and rehabilitation efforts in several flood-affected districts, with the state government receiving support from various organisations and neighbouring states.