Meghalaya mine blast: Assam in touch with state government, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 5, said the state government is in touch with the Meghalaya government following a coal mine explosion in East Jaintia Hills district that claimed at least 18 lives.



Sarma said there were unconfirmed reports suggesting that some of the victims might be from Assam, adding that the matter was yet to be officially confirmed.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the coal mine accident in East Jaintia Hills. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this moment of immense grief,” Sarma said in a post on X.





I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the coal mine accident in East Jaintia Hills. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this moment of immense grief.



We are in close coordination with the Government of Meghalaya, and the district administration… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 5, 2026

He added that the Assam government was in close coordination with the Meghalaya government and the East Jaintia Hills district administration. “There are unconfirmed reports that some of the victims may be from Assam. If this is established, we will extend all possible assistance and support to the affected families from Assam,” the chief minister said.

“At this hour of sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy,” he added.

At least 18 labourers were killed, while several others are feared trapped after an explosion occurred at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district earlier on February 5.