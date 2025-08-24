Meghalaya: Owner of GM Coke Byrnihat arrested in Rs 150 crore tax evasion case

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, has arrested businessman Shiv Kumar Mittal, owner of GM Coke, Byrnihat, on charges of evading taxes worth more than Rs 150 crore.

Mittal was taken into custody from Tinsukia on Saturday evening after weeks of investigation into questionable coke transactions. Authorities allege that he sourced coke from several illegal plants in Meghalaya and routed the purchases through fake invoices issued in the name of dummy firms. Many of these firms were reportedly created using the identities of people from underprivileged backgrounds.

According to investigators, Mittal allegedly availed invoices valued at over Rs 150 crore, concealing genuine transactions and evading substantial tax liabilities. His arrest follows an earlier operation in Guwahati this month, during which four individuals were detained for their involvement in a major fake invoicing syndicate. Subsequent probes exposed Mittal’s direct link to the broader racket spanning the Northeast.

Officials confirmed that Mittal is currently under interrogation to trace the wider nexus of illegal coal and coke trade and identify other beneficiaries.

The DGGI has intensified its action against fake invoicing, tax evasion, and illicit trade networks, with Mittal’s arrest being seen as another major step in dismantling organized tax fraud operations in the region.