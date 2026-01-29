Meghalaya police destroys narcotics worth over Rs 9 crore

Meghalaya Police on January 29 destroyed narcotic drugs valued at more than Rs 9 crore, seized across 58 NDPS cases in seven districts.

The scientific disposal took place in Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills, under the supervision of the District Drug Disposal Committee, covering East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and North Garo Hills.

The contraband destroyed included 183.28 grams of heroin (₹34.83 lakh), 8.721 kg of yaba tablets (₹1.48 crore), 296.79 kg of ganja (₹6.97 crore), 2,793 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup (₹27.93 lakh), and 534 R-7 tablets (₹2.13 lakh).

Superintendent of Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, said the destruction followed legal and environmental safety protocols and aimed to send a strong message against drug abuse and trafficking. “Every gram destroyed represents a life protected, a family saved, and a future secured,” he said.

The operation is part of the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), launched in 2023 by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, which combines enforcement with rehabilitation, awareness, and community participation.