Meghalaya police seize heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore, two arrested in West Jaintia Hills

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, police in Meghalaya seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 2.5 crore and arrested two individuals from Manipur in West Jaintia Hills district.



According to officials, the operation was carried out late Sunday night near Phramer Mer police traffic cell after a joint team of West Jaintia Hills Police and the State Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) acted on a tip-off.



District Superintendent of Police (SP) Giri Prasad informed that the intercepted vehicle, which was en route to Jowai from Khliehriat, was thoroughly searched. During the inspection, law enforcement recovered 50 soap boxes filled with heroin, weighing around 512.63 grams.



The arrested duo is currently under police custody, and further investigation is underway to determine the source and destination of the contraband.