Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on April 17 said that discussions with the two legislators of the People's Democratic Front (PDF) for merging are underway.

"Discussions will happen but as I mentioned, nothing is definite or decided upon yet. So, when the time comes, we will wait and see," Sangma told the media while speaking about the matter.

Banteidor Lyngdoh and Gavin M. Mylliem are the only two MLAs from the PDF currently serving in the Assembly.

The National People's Party will have 28 seats in the present 59-member House if the proposed merger takes place.

Earlier, Lyngdoh had said that talks to unite with the NPP are ongoing and they will take a call at the right time.

Also read: Meghalaya : Two MLAs from People’s Democratic Front set to join CM Conrad's National People Party