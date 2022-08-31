The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Tura on Tuesday afternoon allowed the arrest of Bernard N. Marak alias Rimpu in Tura Police Station Case No. 189(08)2022 u/s 120B 384/417/419/420/467/468/471 IPC related with the activities of Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce.

Bernand will be arrested tomorrow from Tura jail and forwarded to court.

Marak was already in police custody in two cases related to running a brothel besides recovery of arms and ammunition from his farmhouse in Tura known as Rimpu Bagan.

West Garo Hills Court on Monday remanded Bernard N. Marak into 14 days of judicial custody.

According to the sources, Marak has been given 14 days of judicial custody in the possession of arms under the Explosives Act.

It needs mention here that Marak has also been denied bail in the child racket case. The court hearing took place after Marak's earlier period of judicial custody was about to end.