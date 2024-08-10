Amid recent unprecedented flash floods in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for exacerbating the situation. CM Sarma alleged that USTM, located on the Assam-Meghalaya border at Baridua in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi District, is blocking the inflow of water from the Meghalaya hills into Guwahati. He claims that the university’s construction has disrupted natural water flow leading to severe flooding in the city.

Sarma criticized USTM for its large-scale excavation of hills to build the campus, stating, “USTM has dug up a big hill, taking advantage of their geographic location. More than 4-5 hills of Meghalaya have been cut to construct the university.”

In response, USTM has clarified its environmental practices and contributions. The university stated its commitment to sustainability, including extensive water harvesting systems and afforestation drives. USTM pointed out that its campus contributes only a small fraction of the water flow affecting the Kiling Road and G.S. Road, and all campus infrastructure expansions have received proper permissions from the Government of Meghalaya.

USTM said that the insitute has achieved a significant milestone by securing NAAC ‘A’ accreditation and earning a spot among the top 200 universities in India. Recognized as a Green Campus by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), USTM has been at the forefront of implementing eco-friendly technologies and sustainability practices.

The university claimed that it has invested heavily in green technologies, including water harvesting systems, groundwater recharging, and solar power generation. USTM’s campus features five large natural water reservoirs designed to capture and store rainwater, significantly contributing to the local water conservation efforts.

The university said that with nearly 6,000 students and 1,500 faculty and staff, operates under all necessary permissions from the Government of Meghalaya. USTM is currently advancing a medical project in collaboration with the state government, guided by M/s HOSMAC India Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Satsangi Associates, with design input from IIT experts.