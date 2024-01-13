Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), made an official one day visit to Shillong on 12 January. He was briefed on the matters pertaining to Agniveer recruitment in the North Eastern States by Brigadier Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Director General (DDG) Recruiting (North Eastern States) of the Headquarters Recruiting Zone (North Eastern States), Shillong.

He was also briefed on the proactive outreach measures being undertaken in the region in order to motivate the youth to join Indian Army under the Agnipath Scheme.

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar who is also the Colonel of the Regiment of the Assam Regiment and the Arunachal Scouts visited the Assam Regiment Centre in Happy Valley Shillong and interacted with the Agniveer Recruits undergoing training and commended the officers and troops of the Regimental Centre for their steadfastness and professionalism.

