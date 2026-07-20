Meghalaya’s Aishwarya Malang and Assam’s Snigdha Bhuyan win top titles at Miss Teen Diva 2026

The grand finale of Miss Teen Diva 2026 concluded in Jaipur after several days of competition featuring multiple rounds, with winners from Meghalaya, Assam and Odisha earning the opportunity to represent India at major international teen beauty pageants.

Miss Teen Diva serves as a platform to select Indian representatives for three global teen pageants — Miss Teen Grand 2026, Miss Teen Earth 2026 and Miss Teen Universe 2026.

Aishwarya Malang from Meghalaya was crowned Miss Teen Earth India 2026, Snigdha Bhuyan from Assam won the title of Miss Teen Grand India 2026, and Prasuci Panda from Odisha was named Miss Teen Universe India 2026.

Diya Dang from Haryana was declared the second runner-up, while Vedshri Thakre from Goa secured the position of first runner-up.

Out of hundreds of participants from across the country, 37 contestants made it to the finals. The winners will now represent India at their respective international pageants later this year.

Nikhil Anand, owner of Miss Teen Diva 2026 and Director of Glamanand Supermodel, said the pageant has established a strong identity in the global fashion and beauty pageant industry and has helped groom several international beauty queens representing India.

Expressing her happiness after the win, Aishwarya Malang said she felt proud to represent Meghalaya on such a prestigious platform. Snigdha Bhuyan from Assam said she was excited to fulfil her responsibilities and appreciated the support she received throughout the competition.