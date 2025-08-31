Mélange of Legal Writings: Retired District and Sessions Judge Kanak Sarma launches new book at Gauhati Press Club

The literary and legal community of Assam witnessed a landmark event on Sunday, August 31 with the launch of “Mélange of Legal Writings”, an insightful collection of legal essays authored by Kanak Sarma, retired District and Sessions Judge and currently a practicing advocate at the Gauhati High Court. The book was unveiled in a formal ceremony held at the Gauhati Press Club on August 31..

The volume was officially released by Retired Justice B.K. Sharma, who praised Sarma’s nuanced reflections on pressing legal and social issues. The event also saw the presence of several distinguished personalities, including Retired Justice B.P. Kotoki, Padma Shri Dr. Roman Sharma, Gauhati Bar Association President K.N. Chaudhary, Senior Advocate H.R.A. Chaudhary, and other eminent members of the legal and literary fraternity.

Covering themes such as reforms in public service commissions, juvenile justice, women’s safety, and the social implications of Artificial Intelligence, the book offers a comprehensive blend of legal scholarship and socio-political analysis. Drawing from decades of judicial experience, Sarma presents his perspectives in a manner accessible both to professionals and the general public.

Speakers at the event lauded the publication for its clarity and intellectual depth. “Kanak Sarma’s writings bridge the gap between the courtroom, academia, and society at large,” noted one of the dignitaries, underlining the book’s importance in contemporary discourse.

In his address, Sarma expressed gratitude to his peers and shared his motivations behind the work. “This collection is not merely a compilation of legal writings—it embodies my journey through the judiciary and my enduring conviction in the transformative potential of law,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with an interactive session, where participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions on the themes highlighted in the book, further emphasizing its role as a catalyst for dialogue on legal reform and civic responsibility.