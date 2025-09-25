‘Members assisting investigating authorities’: Assam Association Singapore on Zubeen Garg’s death

The Assam Association Singapore cannot comment publicly on the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg as some members are cooperating with investigating authorities, the organisation announced on social media.

Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated musicians, died on September 19 during a yacht trip to Singapore's Saint John Island with members of the local Assamese community. The 52-year-old singer was in Singapore to headline a cultural festival marking Northeast India's traditions and the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, alongside India ASEAN Year of Tourism celebrations.

"As some of our members are currently assisting the investigating authorities in their inquiry into the tragic demise of our beloved Zubeen Da, the Assam Association Singapore is not permitted to make a public comment on the issue until the investigation process is complete," the organisation's management committee stated.

The three-day festival, scheduled for September 19-21, was immediately cancelled by the High Commission of India following news of Garg's death. The event would have showcased the rich cultural heritage of India's northeastern states to Singapore's diverse community.

Garg's sudden passing has devastated the Assamese diaspora in Singapore and fans across the region. Known for hits in Assamese, Hindi and other regional languages, he had built a massive following over three decades in the music industry.

"The untimely passing of our beloved Zubeen Da has left the entire Assamese community in Singapore in deep sorrow. We stand together in grief and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, as well as to our community in Assam and beyond," the association added in their statement.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a complete ban on Shyamkanu Mahanta and associated organisations from conducting events in Assam, marking the state government's strongest action yet in connection with beloved singer Zubeen Garg's tragic death in Singapore.

"The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam. Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly," Sarma tweeted on September 24.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg's death continues, with authorities yet to release further details about the incident on the recreational boat trip.