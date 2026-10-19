A tense situation was reported from No. 1 Hatikhuwa in Lumding, Assam, during Durga Puja after a group of men allegedly posing as Hindu ascetics were accused of drugging a woman and robbing her of money.

According to allegations, the men, reportedly from outside Assam, approached a woman identified as Kunki Devi and allegedly gave her an intoxicating substance that left her unconscious before taking her money.

The incident triggered tension in the locality. Members of the Bajrang Dal reportedly detained the accused and handed them over to the police.

The exact circumstances of the incident, including the allegations against the men and the substance allegedly administered to the woman, are yet to be established.

Further details are awaited as the police investigate the matter. The allegations remain unverified, and the accused have not been established to be guilty.