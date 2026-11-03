Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 3 highlighted the success of two college friends who secured government jobs through merit, without paying bribes or relying on personal connections.

In a post on X, Sarma shared the stories of Bikash Doloi and Dipjyoti Talukdar, who prepared for competitive examinations together during their college days.

While Doloi has joined the Assam Forest Protection Force, Talukdar is now serving in the Assam Police Commando Battalion.

Praising their achievement, the Chief Minister said, "Nothing makes me prouder than seeing Assam's youth build their future on merit, not money or connections."

He said both candidates secured their appointments without paying a single rupee in bribes, attributing their success to a transparent recruitment process in which "hard work is what counts".

Sarma also revealed that the two young men are not stopping at their current achievements and have already begun preparing for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations.

"Many more such stories are on the way. My best wishes to both!" he added.

The Chief Minister's post highlighted the role of merit-based recruitment in providing opportunities to young people seeking government jobs in Assam.