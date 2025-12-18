Mid-day meal distribution van catches fire near Saraighat Bridge, traffic halt in Guwahati

Guwahati witnessed a major traffic disruption on Thursday, December 18 morning after a van engaged in distributing mid-day meals to schools caught fire on the National Highway near the old Saraighat Bridge in the Jalukbari area.



The incident triggered panic among commuters as flames engulfed the vehicle, leading to heavy congestion on one of the city’s busiest stretches. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported, and firefighters launched swift operations to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.



Fortunately, the driver and the handyman aboard the vehicle managed to escape in time, narrowly averting a potential tragedy. No casualties were reported in the incident.



The fire caused severe traffic snarls on the Saraighat Bridge, disrupting the movement of vehicles for a considerable period and affecting peak-hour commuters. Preliminary information suggests that the van was travelling from Amingaon towards Jalukbari when the fire broke out.



The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have initiated an investigation to determine what triggered the blaze.