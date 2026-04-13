Midnight gunfire targets ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah’s brother’s house in Assam

Unidentified miscreants opened fire at the residence of a relative of Paresh Baruah, the commander-in-chief of the banned outfit ULFA (Independent), in Assam late Sunday night, triggering panic in the area.

According to sources, the incident took place around midnight when at least two individuals reportedly fired multiple rounds targeting the house of Baruah’s younger brother, Mission Baruah, located in a village under Tinsukia district.

No casualties have been reported so far, but the attack has raised serious security concerns in the region.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the firing.

Police have launched an investigation and intensified security in the area to trace those involved in the incident.

Further details are awaited.