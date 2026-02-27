Midnight mayhem on Guwahati’s Ganeshguri road: Ex-DC’s son among seven arrested for gun threat, brutal street assault

Seven persons, including the son of a retired district commissioner, have been arrested following a violent clash and alleged brandishing of a firearm on Guwahati's Ganeshguri Road late at night.

According to police sources, Veidic Modi, son of retired District Commissioner Bibhas Modi, allegedly created chaos on the main road in Ganeshguri while accompanied by several associates and bouncers. He is accused of brandishing a pistol and engaging in hooliganism in public.

The incident took place around midnight under the Ganeshguri flyover. What reportedly began as a verbal altercation between a group of three individuals and a food vendor escalated into a violent confrontation.

A young man identified as Deke Basumatary had gone to the area with a friend for dinner when tensions flared. After finishing their meal, the trio allegedly pushed Basumatary’s friend, triggering a clash between the two sides.

Police said the three-member group later called others for support. Within minutes, several youths reportedly arrived at the spot in luxury vehicles and on Bullet motorcycles. They allegedly assaulted Basumatary and his friend. It has also been alleged that Basumatary was struck on the head with the magazine of a pistol, resulting in serious injuries.

An FIR was lodged at Dispur Police Station the same night, accusing Veidic Modi of hitting Basumatary multiple times with a pistol magazine.

Based on the complaint, Dispur Police arrested seven persons: Diganta Haloi, Washim Akhtar, Veidic Modi, Amit Bhumik, Jyotishman Borah, Jitu Barman and Tanisha Sarba.

Police said the matter is under investigation. The incident has drawn significant public attention as it involves the son of a former senior bureaucrat and allegations of threatening a businessman at gunpoint and engaging in street violence.