A migrant worker from Assam, identified as Aamil Uddin from Karimganj, lost his life while working at a coal mine in the neighboring state of Meghalaya. The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 15, and the details surrounding the worker's death remain unclear. Authorities have initiated investigations to determine the cause of the unfortunate incident.

It is important to note that this incident follows a series of clashes in parts of Manipur in May, which led to the displacement of several migrant workers from Assam. Approximately 26 workers, along with their families, sought refuge in Assam's Cachar district after fleeing the violence in Manipur. They have been temporarily accommodated at the South Borak Community Hall in Lakhipur town, under the supervision of the district administration.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to address the situation, expressing his concern for the affected families. He stated that the Cachar district administration had been directed to provide necessary support and assistance to these families. The Chief Minister also emphasized his ongoing communication with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and assured full support from the Assam Government during this challenging time.