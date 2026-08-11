Mikirbheta Police seize 44 cattle, arrest six alleged smugglers in Assam's Morigaon

Mikirbheta Police have intensified their crackdown on alleged cattle smuggling, intercepting four vehicles carrying 44 cattle and arresting six persons in Morigaon district.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation at Kalikajari in Morigaon and intercepted the vehicles allegedly involved in transporting the cattle.

The four vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS 12 CC 3029, AS 01 SC 5595, AS 02 DC 9729 and AS 02 EC 1343, were intercepted during the operation.

The arrested persons have been identified as Firkul Islam, Sufikul Islam, Sadikul, Ubaidulla, Insan Ali, Mofikul Alam and Hasen Ali. However, the information provided states that six persons were arrested while seven names are listed.

The rescued cattle have been taken into custody, while police have initiated an investigation into the alleged illegal transportation and the network involved.

The operation is part of intensified action by police against alleged cattle smuggling in the region. Further details regarding the destination of the cattle and the legal proceedings are awaited.