A mild earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Karbi Anglong on Saturday, February 15 evening, at 8:30 PM IST, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).



The tremor, recorded at a depth of 25 kilometers, was centered at latitude 26.46°N and longitude 93.54°E. No reports of casualties or damage have emerged so far. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.



Seismologists have noted that the region falls within a seismically active zone, making periodic tremors a common occurrence. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks.





Earlier, a mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).



The tremor was recorded at 17:48:01 IST, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 24.04°N and longitude of 93.63°E. The earthquake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.



No immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged from the affected region.





Also read: Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Manipur’s Churachandpur