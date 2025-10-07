Milind Soman applauds wife Ankita Konwar as first Assamese woman to conquer full Ironman triathlon

Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman lauded his wife, Ankita Konwar, for making history by becoming the first Assamese woman to complete a full Ironman triathlon. The feat was accomplished at the prestigious event held in Barcelona, Spain.



Sharing glimpses of the achievement on Instagram, Soman expressed his pride: “Ankita Konwar from India, you are an IRONMAN! So incredibly proud of you, my love! And I hear you are the first Assamese woman to complete a full Ironman — wow!”



The 56-year-old actor, who himself completed his second Ironman triathlon a decade after his first, joined his wife in the challenging race. “Sixty is the new fifty,” Soman said with characteristic wit, adding that the Ironman journey is a testament to the fact that “anything is possible.”



The couple, renowned for their commitment to fitness and adventure, had earlier completed the Ironman 70.3 in Tallinn, Estonia. Their participation continues to inspire a growing community of sports and fitness enthusiasts.