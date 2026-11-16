Milk prices in Guwahati have increased by Rs 2.60 per litre with effect from November 16, following a decision by the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers' Association.

The revised rates were announced at a press conference. Under the new pricing, retail milk will cost Rs 71.80 per litre, while the wholesale rate has been fixed at Rs 69.20 per litre.

The latest revision comes after cattle farmers increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre on November 1. According to the dairy traders' association, the increase in procurement prices charged by cattle farmers prompted the latest hike.

The revised rates came into effect on Monday, November 16.