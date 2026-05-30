Mine closure advisory committee reviews rehabilitation, livelihood plans in Assam's Margherita

A meeting of the Mine Closure Advisory Committee constituted under the Mine Closure Guidelines, 2025 was held at the office of the Chief General Manager of North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) in Margherita on May 30 to review mine closure activities and discuss long-term socio-economic sustainability measures for mining-affected communities.

The meeting was chaired by Rahul Doley, Co-District Commissioner of Margherita and chairperson of the committee.

The proceedings began with a welcome address by S. P. Dutta, Chief General Manager, NEC and Executive Director (Land and Revenue), Coal India Limited, followed by remarks from the chairperson.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed its composition and discussed the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders, including the district administration, NEC officials, local bodies, NGOs and community representatives.

Officials of NEC made a detailed presentation on the status of final mine closure activities at Jeypore Dilli Colliery, Baragolai Colliery, Ledo Colliery, Tipong Colliery and the Ledo Open Cast Project. The presentation covered physical and financial progress in land reclamation, dismantling of infrastructure, implementation of safety measures, water management, rehabilitation efforts and compliance with approved mine closure plans and statutory requirements.

The committee also deliberated on community development initiatives and livelihood generation opportunities for mining-affected populations. Discussions focused on skill development and vocational training programmes, promotion of self-employment and entrepreneurship, and greater involvement of Self Help Groups (SHGs) and community-based organisations.

Members further examined the Just Transition Framework aimed at ensuring long-term socio-economic sustainability in post-mining areas. The discussions centred on identifying alternative economic activities, encouraging community participation in selecting livelihood options and preparing a roadmap for a smooth transition beyond mining operations.

The meeting also reviewed strategies for the operation and maintenance of community assets created under mine closure programmes, with emphasis on community ownership, SHG participation and sustainability of public infrastructure.

Issues relating to transparency, monitoring and accountability were discussed, including mechanisms for periodic review, reporting and documentation of outcomes.

The committee identified priority short-term and long-term projects and discussed timelines and responsibilities for their implementation. Participants stressed the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure effective mine closure and sustainable development of affected communities.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by M. P. Dutta, General Manager (E&M), NEC. Officials of NEC, representatives of local bodies, community organisations and other stakeholders attended the meeting.