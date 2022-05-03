On May 9-10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam to open a 300-bed super-specialty hospital run by Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). During his visit to Assam, he would also launch a few projects to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the current BJP-led administration. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma notified about preparations ahead of Shah's visit on the microblogging site Twitter.

''Ahead of Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah Ji's visit to Assam, held a discussion with @BJP4Assam karyakartas to review preparedness. Also deliberated on marking the completion of one year of our Govt and sought their active participation in the programs. @HMOIndia,'' he tweeted.

According to reports, Shah will also attend a ceremony on May 10 at which President of India Ram Nath Kovind would award the President's Colours Award on the Assam Police. Aside from that, the Home Minister will cut the ribbon on the new deputy commissioner's and police commissioner's offices in Guwahati. On the occasion, he would also speak at a rally in Guwahati. According to the Assam Chief Minister, Shah will also dedicate the national forensic institute in Guwahati.