Ashok Singhal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Department of the state government and MLA of Dhekiajuli Constituency, today honored the meritorious students who passed the High School Leaving Certificate Examination and Higher Secondary Final Examination from the constituency this year. The felicitation ceremony was held at Trimurti Bhavan in Dhekiajuli.

During the event, 710 students who passed the HSLC examination with at least a first division or higher, and 346 students who passed the Higher Secondary Final Examination were honored with certificates, a book, and a sapling to encourage environmental conservation.

In his speech, Minister Singhal emphasized that students are the future of society and the nation. He remarked that with proper guidance, they would play a crucial role in establishing themselves as responsible citizens and bringing glory to India and Assam on the global stage. He urged this generation, a part of the golden era, to strive towards becoming exemplary citizens. To achieve this, he advised proper utilization of knowledge, perseverance, curiosity, a sense of responsibility, limited and appropriate use of social media, character building, discipline, and moving forward with the 'nation first' mindset.

He warned that the relatively unstructured environment of colleges compared to schools often leads many students astray. He stressed that everything in nature follows discipline and advised students to maintain self-discipline to avoid going off track. Singhal noted that in this age of artificial intelligence, technology has become one of our primary competitors. He urged students to see this time not just as competing with peers but also with themselves, encouraging them to use technology appropriately to develop into valuable human resources. He expressed hope that the meritorious students would enhance their educational journey and contribute to societal prosperity.

Prominent educationists and social workers from Dhekiajuli, including Sachin Baishya and Biren Saikia, along with principals and headmasters of various educational institutions, were present at the event.

Later in the afternoon, Minister Singhal visited the sacred Gupteswar Temple in Singari, Dhekiajuli, to observe the progress of the ongoing excavation work by the Archaeological Department. He also reviewed various developmental works undertaken by the government to revive this ancient pilgrimage site.