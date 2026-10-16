Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora on October 16 inaugurated the administrative building and hostel of the District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC) in Tinsukia, an initiative aimed at strengthening rural governance and building the capacity of grassroots-level representatives.

The facility has been established under the Golap Barbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development, functioning under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department of the Assam government.

Addressing a public meeting, Bora said strengthening the Panchayati Raj system was among the state government’s key objectives for building a stronger rural economy. He said the new centre would support capacity building and skill development for elected Panchayat representatives, Gaon Panchayat secretaries, Self-Help Group members and other stakeholders involved in rural development.

Bora said the centre would serve not only as a training institute but also as a knowledge hub for rural development planning, implementation of social security schemes and the promotion of digital Panchayats.

He added that the initiative was intended to improve transparency, administrative efficiency and people-centric governance at the grassroots level, contributing to the state’s broader development goals. The minister also called for the optimal utilisation of the facility.

Located near the Makum Co-District Commissioner’s office, the administrative building and hostel have been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

The DPRC is expected to provide training, facilitate knowledge-sharing and strengthen institutional capacity among Panchayati Raj institutions and other stakeholders involved in rural governance in Tinsukia district.

The programme was attended by Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia, Makum MLA Sanjay Kishan, Tinsukia MLA Pulak Gohain, Doomdooma MLA Rupesh Gowala, former Chabua MLA Ponakan Baruah, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan and Golap Barbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development Director Ananta Kumar Gogoi.

Other attendees included District Council in-charge Chief Executive Officer Himadri Bora, Makum Co-District Commissioner Niluram Sharma, Tinsukia Zilla Parishad Chairperson Bhadeshwar Moran, Vice-Chairperson Chitralekha Duwara and elected Panchayat representatives, Block Development Officers, institute officials and local residents.