Minister Atul Bora lays foundation stones for key road projects in Assam's Bokakhat under SOPD-G scheme

Foundation stones were laid for multiple road construction projects in Bokakhat, Assam, on March 8, as part of the SOPD-G scheme initiated by the Public Works (Roads) Department for the 2025–26 financial year. The event, attended by various local officials and community representatives, marked a significant step in the region’s ongoing infrastructure development efforts. The projects aim to enhance daily transportation and offer much-needed relief for residents in several localities of Bokakhat.

Atul Bora, Cooperation Minister of Assam and the MLA representing Bokakhat, led the foundation stone laying ceremony. Addressing those present, he stated, "As the public representative of Bokakhat, I have been consistently striving to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of the constituency and to work towards their overall development."

The road projects launched include the Rongagara Anganwadi Centre to Ujani Rongagara village connecting road under Pub Mahura Gaon Panchayat, Tikirai Chapori Road under Dusutimukh Panchayat, Mathaurir to Kemerigaon Road, Hahchara Mahorichuk connecting road under Disoi Gaon Panchayat, Ujani Bonkowal Road, and Mirikamiri Road under Uttar Mahura Panchayat. These routes are expected to address pressing connectivity needs within the region.

Bora outlined the scope of the initiative by saying, "Today, under the SOPD-G scheme of the Public Works (Roads) Department, Government of Assam for the financial year 2025–26, I laid the foundation stones for the construction of several roads in Bokakhat." The projects have been prioritised to ensure that critical transport corridors are made safer and more accessible.

The ceremony saw the participation of Golaghat Zila Parishad President Smt. Purnima Das, Anchalik Panchayat President Smt. Jayanti Loing, and several elected Panchayat representatives. Other attendees included BJP Mandal President Shri Babul Barhoi, AGP’s Shri Pranab Chetia and Shri Suren Bori, along with other BJP and AGP functionaries and a sizeable gathering of local residents.

The minister emphasised the importance of quality and timely completion of the works. He remarked, "The construction of these roads will significantly improve connectivity and provide much-needed relief to the local residents in their daily transportation. I also urged all those involved in the construction work to maintain quality standards and complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe."

Representatives from various political parties and community groups expressed support for the initiative, viewing the new road projects as essential for the socioeconomic growth of Bokakhat. There is anticipation within the local community regarding the improvements these roads are expected to bring to travel and trade.

Officials reiterated their commitment to monitoring the progress closely to ensure that quality benchmarks and the project timetable are strictly adhered to. The development is considered a pivotal move for the constituency’s infrastructure, promising to address transport challenges faced daily by residents and further enabling local development.