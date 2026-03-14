Minister Atul Bora lays foundation stones for multiple development projects in Assam's Bokakhat

Assam Minister for Implementation of the Assam Accord Atul Bora on Saturday, March 14, laid the foundation stones for several development projects in the Bokakhat constituency aimed at strengthening infrastructure and public facilities in the region.

Among the projects launched were the infrastructure development of the Gorkha Shamohik Bhawan at Ward No. 2 of Bokakhat town, construction of the Gadadhar Sinha Auditorium at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh under the Untied Fund 2025–26, and development of Ratnanath Path under the PWRD with support from the NRL CSR initiative 2025–26.

Bora also initiated the infrastructure development of Rajabari Anchalik Natya Mandir under the Untied Fund 2025–26 with an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh, along with the construction of a road connecting Numaligarh Na-Pothar to Numaligarh Block Gaon.

In addition, the minister laid the foundation for the Gelabil River Erosion Prevention Project, which has been allocated Rs 515 lakh under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Officials from the co-district administration, Zila Parishad, and Panchayat bodies, along with representatives of BJP-AGP, local dignitaries and residents attended the programmes.